Analysts Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings of $3.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $28.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of SAFM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.68. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,866. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

