Analysts Anticipate Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Will Announce Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings of $3.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 201.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.23 to $28.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAFM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of SAFM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.68. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,866. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.20. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 234,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,210,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,628,000 after acquiring an additional 117,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.