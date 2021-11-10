Analysts Anticipate The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,342. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 1.23.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.