Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Post $2.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings per share of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.08 to $11.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.15.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $527.64. 4,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,669. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $255.67 and a 12-month high of $536.54.

Arista Networks’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $296,011.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,801 shares of company stock worth $158,507,024. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 277.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $21,943,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.