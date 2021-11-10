Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

