Analysts Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.31 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $221.64. 547,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day moving average of $224.06. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $192.20 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

