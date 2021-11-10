Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.65 Million

Analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report sales of $82.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.39 million. IMAX reported sales of $55.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $228.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.70 million to $232.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $338.65 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $366.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.52. 18,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.58. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

