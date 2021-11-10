Analysts Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.81). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amundi bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a current ratio of 16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

