Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Vericel reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,266.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 33,267 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 409.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 20,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 44.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $1,083,000.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.18 and a beta of 1.95. Vericel has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

