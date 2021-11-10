Analysts Offer Predictions for Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

ACLS opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $242,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,164 shares of company stock worth $2,261,543. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after purchasing an additional 532,328 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

