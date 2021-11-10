Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) recently:

11/4/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $117.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $163.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $99.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

10/14/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

10/14/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/8/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

9/30/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

9/22/2021 – Neurocrine Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBIX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.35.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences Inc alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.