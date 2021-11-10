Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT at $5.31

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRRF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Chorus Aviation stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

