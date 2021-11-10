Analysts Set Expectations for British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for British American Tobacco in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.03 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2025 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BTI opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

