Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Target Price at C$19.71

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at C$484,800. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $661,892 in the last ninety days.

TSE:FR opened at C$17.16 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.65.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 2.36%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

