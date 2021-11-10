Analysts Set Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $17.67

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,168,208. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 687,789 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

