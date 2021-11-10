Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Price Target at C$34.93

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.93.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

TSE:SU traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.25. 2,273,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.11. The company has a market cap of C$46.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.79 and a 12-month high of C$33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

