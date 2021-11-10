Analyzing B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) and Its Rivals

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ: BOSC) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare B.O.S. Better Online Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 1.97% 5.39% 2.88% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Competitors -12.70% -4.74% -3.06%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B.O.S. Better Online Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Competitors 380 2159 2793 73 2.47

As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential downside of 2.52%. Given B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $33.55 million -$960,000.00 23.16 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Competitors $12.32 billion $1.08 billion -95.95

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions rivals beat B.O.S. Better Online Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions. The RFID & Mobile Solutions segment offers the integration of turnkey solutions as well as stand-alone products, including best-of-breed RFID and automatic identification data capture hardware, communications, equipment and industry-specific software applications. The Supply Chain Solutions segment provides electronic components, telecommunications equipment and components consolidation services to the aerospace, defense, medical and telecommunications industries as well as enterprise customers worldwide. The company was founded by Israel Gal in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

