Analyzing Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment 3.58% -4.06% 1.62%

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 10.13 -$423.38 million $0.49 85.74

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Six Flags Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Xponential Fitness and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 7 1 3.13 Six Flags Entertainment 0 1 7 0 2.88

Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $16.79, indicating a potential downside of 11.42%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.52%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Xponential Fitness.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Xponential Fitness on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

