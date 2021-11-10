Analyzing ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -3.85% 70.86% 5.24% Pegasystems -1.82% -12.96% -4.13%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIX and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 3 3 0 2.50 Pegasystems 0 1 7 0 2.88

ZIX currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.76%. Pegasystems has a consensus target price of $164.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.85%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than ZIX.

Risk & Volatility

ZIX has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIX and Pegasystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $218.48 million 2.21 -$6.43 million ($0.34) -25.00 Pegasystems $1.02 billion 9.72 -$61.37 million ($0.29) -417.55

ZIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. Pegasystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of ZIX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pegasystems beats ZIX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc. engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

