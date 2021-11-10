Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $22,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $206,885.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $20,280.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00.

CDLX traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $86.95. 486,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,239. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,616.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

