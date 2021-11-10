Andrew R. Harrison Sells 1,725 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALK stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

