Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth about $536,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,432,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

