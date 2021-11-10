Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 154,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. Angi has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Angi during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

