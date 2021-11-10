ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.050-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.480-$2.810 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $332.70.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $405.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.12. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

