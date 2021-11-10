ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.050-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.480-$2.810 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $332.70.
NASDAQ ANSS opened at $405.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $365.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.12. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89.
In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.