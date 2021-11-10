Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Releases Earnings Results

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 871,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

