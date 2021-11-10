Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) traded up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $116.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $35.33. 6,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 873,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APLS. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.