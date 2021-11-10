Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Acquires A$95,983.76 in Stock

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) insider Christopher Richards bought 101,142 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$95,983.76 ($68,559.83).

Christopher Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apiam Animal Health alerts:

On Monday, September 6th, Christopher Richards acquired 31,000 shares of Apiam Animal Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$30,535.00 ($21,810.71).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Apiam Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About Apiam Animal Health

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.