Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Argus

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective increased by Argus from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,774,096 shares of company stock worth $111,668,556. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

