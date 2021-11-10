Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Appian reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

APPN traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. 641,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average is $106.57. Appian has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 9.1% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

