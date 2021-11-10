Apria (NYSE:APR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apria Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services principally in the United States. It offers home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Apria Inc. is based in INDIANAPOLIS. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

NYSE:APR traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apria will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,524 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $52,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,849.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

