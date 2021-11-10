AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 33,901 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 203.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 2,465.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

