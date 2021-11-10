AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of HomeStreet worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HomeStreet by 18.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HMST opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.