AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after acquiring an additional 314,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after acquiring an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after acquiring an additional 642,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of -71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

