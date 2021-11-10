AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,212 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,337,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $429,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after acquiring an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

