AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.48.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $17,906,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock worth $231,837,806. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

