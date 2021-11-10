AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DXCM stock opened at $637.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 220.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $311.01 and a one year high of $649.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $563.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

