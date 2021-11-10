Aragon Reaches Market Capitalization of $207.26 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Aragon coin can currently be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00007646 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $207.26 million and approximately $19.21 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00054859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00223519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00093152 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aragon Coin Profile

Aragon is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 coins and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens. Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers. ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight. “

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

