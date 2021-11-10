Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) PT Raised to $9.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its target price upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 157.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.21.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $347.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

