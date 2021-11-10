Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.61 and last traded at $47.61. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

