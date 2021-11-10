Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.23. 1,117,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,702. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

