Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Holdings Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,956,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 81,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

