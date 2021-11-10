ArGo (ARGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ArGo has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $98,133.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00052385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00228805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00093902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

