Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50. 2,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems. It offers products and services, including electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. The company engages in the on-line social gaming and real money wager markets.

