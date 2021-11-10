Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

ATZ stock opened at C$51.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.88. The stock has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$22.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$350.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.95, for a total transaction of C$499,460.00. Also, Director Jennifer Wong sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.75, for a total value of C$288,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$747,842. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,860 in the last 90 days.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

