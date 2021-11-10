Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Miller Joycelyn Carter Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ARLO stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

