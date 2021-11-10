Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price increased by analysts at BWS Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 9,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $618.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

