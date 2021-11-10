Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Position Boosted by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 795.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

