Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441,573 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,381,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,122,000 after purchasing an additional 411,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,778,000 after purchasing an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after buying an additional 759,643 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.28.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $161.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $168.50.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

