Artisan Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ARTAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 10th

Artisan Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ARTAU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 10th. Artisan Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of ARTAU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Artisan Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $29,880,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,427,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,450,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,956,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,241,000.

Artisan Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search for a target with operations or prospects focusing on healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors.

