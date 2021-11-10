Arvest Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,211. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

