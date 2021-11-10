Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $502,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Tesla were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $737.73.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $25.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,048.58. 374,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,859,910. The business’s 50-day moving average is $864.90 and its 200-day moving average is $729.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.03 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total value of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,847 shares of company stock valued at $192,598,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

